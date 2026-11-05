OBITUARY: Charles Jones Jr.

Charles Jones Jr, also known as Chuck, was born December 17, 1968, in Cookeville, Tennessee, and passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2026, leaving behind a family and countless friends who loved him dearly. Though his time here was far too short, he lived a life full of love, laughter, accomplishments, and memories that will be cherished forever.

Above all else, Chuck loved his family. Being a husband, dad, and granddad was one of his greatest joys, and he took tremendous pride in the people he loved. He is survived by his loving wife, Tracey Jones; his children, Tyler (Kinsli) Jones and Kaitlin (Taige) Crosby; his beloved grandson, Ryker Jones; and his mother, Patricia Jones. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Jones Sr.

Chuck had a way of making memories wherever he went, whether it was traveling across the country, attending baseball or soccer tournaments, watching football, or simply spending time surrounded by family and friends. His remarkable ability with numbers and statistics made him the person everyone could count on for the facts, figures, and details. His passion for baseball extended far beyond the stands and the ball field. He dedicated countless hours to the sport by writing rules and regulations for local baseball leagues and continued serving as an umpire, enforcing the very rules he had once written. Although soccer may not have been a sport Chuck understood quite as well as baseball, that never stopped him from getting involved. He volunteered to help stripe soccer fields and was always willing to lend a helping hand wherever one was needed. Whether it was a sport he knew inside and out or one he was still figuring out, Chuck was always willing to show up, pitch in, and support the people he cared about. That was simply who he was.

Chuck also had a love for traveling and experiencing new places. When he wasn’t traveling for work, he was often looking forward to the next adventure with family and friends. He loved seeing the country and making memories along the way. And whether the destination was near or far, you could almost always find Chuck right where he was happiest: sitting under an umbrella with a cold beer in his hand, enjoying the moment and the company around him.

Professionally, Chuck dedicated more than 20 years of his career to the Nashville Metropolitan Emergency Communications Center, where he built lasting relationships and contributed to an organization that serves the community in such an important way. He later joined Motorola Solutions, where his knowledge, dedication, leadership, and natural ability to connect with people helped him excel. In 2021, he was inducted into the Galvin Masters in recognition of his outstanding performance in sales and leadership. While he took great pride in his professional accomplishments, what mattered just as much to Chuck were the relationships he built along the way. He genuinely valued his customers and coworkers, many of whom became lifelong friends.

Chuck was a man who knew how to work hard, enjoy life, and make the most of the time he had. He will be remembered for his love of family, his passion for sports, his gift with numbers, his love of travel, and the countless memories he created with the people fortunate enough to know him.

Though his passing leaves an unimaginable void, the stories, laughter, adventures, and love he shared will live on through the generations of his family and everyone whose life he touched. His legacy will continue through his children and grandson, and the countless lives he made better simply by being part of them. He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2026 from 10:00am to 1:00pm at Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home, 660 Thompson Ln., Nashville, TN 37204. A Celebration of Life Service will follow visitation beginning at 1:00pm. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/nashville-tn