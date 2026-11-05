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Nashville
OBITUARY: Brenda Ivey-Robinson
By Jennifer Haley,3 days ago
Mrs. Brenda Ivey-Robinson, Age, 58 of Nashville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Friday, October 30, 2026.
She leaves a host of devoted family members and friends to cherish her memories.
The completed obituary will be forthcoming.
Please keep the family of Mrs. Brenda Ivey-Robinson in your thoughts and prayers.
Visitation with the Family
Saturday, November 14, 2026
10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
228 Maple Street
Murfreesboro, TN
Memorial Service
Saturday, November 14, 2026
11:00 a.m.
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
228 Maple Street
Murfreesboro, TN