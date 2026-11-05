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Nashville

OBITUARY: Carol Black

By Jennifer Haley,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGrYN_1GmtMK3300

Carol Black passed on November 3, 2026, at the age of 77. Born June 1, 1949.

Carol is preceded in death by her first husband, Bruce Zuckerman, sister, Rita Roskin and her daughter, Melissa Zuckerman. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Black, son, Jason (Denise) Black and her brother, Donald “Donnie” (Martha) Arkovitz.

A Graveside Service will be held at Sherith of Israel Cemetery 2111 15th Ave. N. Nashville TN 37208 on November 5, 2026, from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/nashville-tn

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