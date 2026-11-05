OBITUARY: Margy Ann Loser Gass

Margy Ann Loser Gass was born on March 15, 1929, in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late J. Carlton Loser and Pearl Dean Gupton Loser. She graduated from Hillsboro High School and later received her associate degree from Gulf Park College in Gulfport, Mississippi.

On June 6, 1950, Margy Ann married her high school sweetheart, J. Donald M. Gass, in Nashville, Tennessee. Together, they built a life centered on love, family, and faith.

Margy Ann was a devoted homemaker whose greatest joys were her faith, her family, and traveling. She treasured time spent with those she loved and leaves behind a legacy of devotion, treasured memories and a family who will forever hold her close in their hearts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Joe C. Loser and Dorothy Dean Peebles.

She is survived by her children: John Gass (Jane Ann), Carlton Gass (Laura), Media Yawn (Mark), and Dean Gass; her grandchildren: Elizabeth Seigler (Morgan), Johanna Guy (Alan), Amanda Price (Nate), Danny Yawn, and Lindsey Gass (Barto DeCaro); and her great-grandchildren: Annabel Seigler, John Seigler, Owen Seigler, Emma Price, Benton Price, and Olivia Price.

A private family service for Margy Ann will be held at a later date.

Margy Ann will be deeply missed by her family and all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her. Her faith, love, and devotion to family and friends will remain a lasting part of the lives she touched.

Services:

Saturday, November 07, 2026

Celebration of Life

11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home & Memorial Park

660 Thompson Ln

Nashville, TN 37204