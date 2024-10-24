Open in App
    • Davidson County Source

    Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest, Discovery of Drugs, Stolen Gun

    By Source Staff,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CqOTz_0wKEhsFM00
    Photo: Mt. Juliet Police

    October 23, 2024 – Two men were arrested Wednesday in Mt. Juliet.

    After spotting a Window Tint violation on a car traveling on Golden Bear Gateway, a traffic stop led to the arrest. Police say one man was actively wanted and officers located a stolen handgun, as well as multiple illegal drugs.

    It was discovered that the occupants—two males, ages 29 and 28, both from Nashville—were in possession of a stolen Glock handgun, marijuana, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine. The handgun was reported stolen in May 2023 from a vehicle near Buchanan Street and 9th Avenue in Nashville.

    Further investigation revealed that the 29-year-old male was wanted for Failure to Appear on a previous charge stemming from 2022. Both individuals have a history of felony convictions, including a prior robbery offense for which they had been released.

    Both suspects were arrested and have been booked into the Wilson County Jail.

    Source: Mt. Juliet Police

    Comments / 1

    tommy9
    18h ago
    Glenn Funk released these thugs once,,,hopefully they will serve some time!!!
