OBITUARY: Mike Purcell Sr.

Mike Purcell, Sr., a beloved teacher, coach, and cherished family member, passed away on the morning of October 11, 2024, in Nashville, TN. He was 73 years old.

Born on October 14, 1950, in Baltimore, MD, Mike grew up with a passion for sports and education. He graduated from Father Ryan High School before earning his bachelor’s degree from Peabody College at Vanderbilt University. On December 10, 1971, he married the love of his life, Ritchie, in Nashville, where they built a beautiful life together.

Mike dedicated over four decades of his life to teaching and coaching, inspiring countless students and athletes at Westminster, Benton Hall Academy, and Brentwood High School. His legacy as a coach is monumental; he led the Brentwood High School boys’ soccer program for 22 seasons, achieving an impressive record of 366 wins and securing five state titles. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, he was awarded the Tennessee Coach of the Year by the National Soccer Coaches Association in 2019 and received the Tennessean’s Fred Russell Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024. His 2023 team completed an undefeated 24-0 season, earning the distinction of being ranked #1 nationally.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Ritchie; his children, Michael Purcell, Jessica (Andrew) Chervenak, and Jeremy Purcell; his grandchildren, Zachary Chervenak and Will Purcell; his mother, Catherine Purcell; and his siblings, Jimmy, Louie, Billy, Phillip, Steve, Lucy, and Margaret, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss his infectious spirit. He was preceded in death by his son, Barrett; his father, Joseph Purcell Sr.; and siblings Joe, Tommy, and Regina.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodlawn Roesch Patton Funeral Home, 660 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/nashville-tn

Mike Purcell, Sr. will be remembered not only for his achievements in sports but for his kindness, mentorship, and unwavering love for his family.

Donations may be made to https://angelink.com/fundraiser-public/5e4180a8-60d4-4bbd-a713-8feb597419f7

