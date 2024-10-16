Open in App
    OBITUARY: Gary Holmes Baker

    By Jennifer Haley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H789u_0w8tC8vw00

    Gary Holmes Baker passed away at his home in Nashville, Tennessee on October 9, 2024 at age 69.

    Gary is survived by his wife of 45 years, Betty Henry Baker; father, Garnet H. Baker of Bowling Green, Kentucky; brother, Phillip Baker (Christi) of Redding, California; sister, Liesa Baker of Nashville, Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Lucille Oliver of Guernsey, Ohio, Cheryl Wolfe (Ron) of Logan, Ohio, Donna Rutter of Colorado Springs, Colorado; friend and “brother” since junior high, David Bailey (Andrea) of Lancaster, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

    Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Rheba Marie Baker, of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

    Gary was born in Lima, Ohio, later living in Defiance, Ohio and Lancaster, Ohio, where he graduated in 1973 from Lancaster High School.

    He attended Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, then graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and earned his MBA from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

    Gary served as an Executive Officer and Project Director for the Los Angeles Regional Connector Project for Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority 2014-2021; Director of Construction for Metro Gold Line Extension Construction Authority 2010-2014; Director of New Construction for the Los Angeles Unified School District from 2008-2010; as a Vice President for Montgomery Watson Harza 1996-2008; and on various engineering projects in Kuwait and Istanbul, Turkey.

    Upon his retirement in 2021, Gary continued working as a private consultant and served alongside his father on the board of Foundation Christian Academy in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

    Gary was an avid cyclist; his biggest achievement was completing five double centuries (200-mile rides) in one year! He rode several times a week with Team High Tide, a group of dedicated California cyclists. He loved building things, home improvement projects, and helping others.

    Gary was a faithful Christian man, an amazing husband, son, brother, and friend. Sierra Madre Church of Christ in California wrote of him, “Gary tirelessly served this congregation and its members for years in many capacities with a generosity of time and talent… he simply did whatever was needed. His willingness to work was matched only by his many skills, and deep humility. He was the consummate servant.” As a member of Hillsboro Church of Christ in Nashville, he led a Life Group, and singing on occasion. The prayers, love, and support he received from family, church, friends, and business associates were amazing and brought him joy, peace, and comfort during his battle with cancer.

    Gary was also a great business leader and has been described by some of his partners as a quiet leader who led projects to completion without fanfare, one who shared the credit and took the blame, something “very rare in our industry”. Another described him as “an individual of great integrity, always approachable regardless of the issue or challenge. He looks for solutions, and not to place blame.”

    In lieu of flowers, Gary has requested any donations in his honor be made to Foundation Christian Academy in Bowling Green, Kentucky. To donate, go to www.fcafalcons.com “Support FCA” tab or mail your donation to 2480 Three Spring Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.

    Memorial service date pending. https://www.harpethhills.com/obituaries/gary-baker

    For more obituaries visit https://davidsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

