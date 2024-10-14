Vanderbilt Takes Down Kentucky 20-13

LEXINGTON, Ky. – There was no hangover for the Vanderbilt football team coming off the biggest win in school history, as the Commodores won a 20-13 slugfest at Kentucky on Saturday to post back-to-back SEC wins.

After shocking the college football universe with last week’s 40-35 win over No. 1-ranked Alabama, Vanderbilt posted its first SEC road win since the 2022 season. The last conference road victory for the Commodores also came at Kroger Field, when Vandy knocked off the then No. 24-ranked Wildcats, 24-21, on Nov. 12, 2022.

With the win, Vanderbilt moves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in SEC play. Vandy is off to its best start since the 2008 campaign, when the Dores opened the year at 5-1.

It is the first time the Dores have posted back-to-back conference wins since knocking off Kentucky (24-21) and Florida (31-24) towards the end of the 2022 campaign. The Commodores also won their second-straight game at Kroger Field, marking back-to-back wins in Lexington for Vanderbilt since 1992 and 1994.