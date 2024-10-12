SEC Sets Times and Networks for Tennessee 2024-25 Men’s Basketball

The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday afternoon the tip times and network designations for the upcoming 2024-25 men’s basketball season.

In SEC play, Tennessee one game slated for ABC or ESPN, three for ESPN, five for ESPN or ESPN2, three for ESPN2 or ESPNU and six for SEC Network. Ten of those contests are listed at 6 p.m. or later, while eight will begin at 4 p.m. or earlier.

All times listed are Eastern and subject to change.

FULL 2024-25 SCHEDULE

Oct. 27 – INDIANA [Exhib.] (3 p.m. on SECN+)

Nov. 4 – GARDNER-WEBB (7 p.m. on SECN+)

Nov. 9 – at Louisville (noon on ACCN)

Nov. 13 – MONTANA (7 p.m. on SECN+)

Nov. 17 – AUSTIN PEAY (3 p.m. on SECN+)

Nov. 21 – vs. Virginia (9:30 p.m. on CBSSN)

Nov. 22 – vs. Baylor/St. John’s (7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. on CBSSN)

Nov. 27 – UT MARTIN (4 p.m. on SECN+)

Dec. 3 – SYRACUSE (7 or 7:30 p.m. on ESPN/2)

Dec. 10 – vs. Miami (6:30 p.m. on ESPN)

Dec. 14 – at Illinois (5:30 p.m. on FOX)

Dec. 17 – WESTERN CAROLINA (7 p.m. on SECN+)

Dec. 23 – MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE (7 p.m. on SECN)

Dec. 31 – NORFOLK STATE (3 p.m. on SECN+)

Jan. 4 – ARKANSAS (1 p.m. on ESPN)

Jan. 7 – at Florida (7 p.m. on ESPN2/U)

Jan. 11 – at Texas (6 p.m. on ESPN/2)

Jan. 15 – GEORGIA (8 p.m. on SECN)

Jan. 18 – at Vanderbilt (3:30 p.m. on SECN)

Jan. 21 – MISSISSIPPI STATE (7 p.m. on ESPN2/U)

Jan. 25 – at Auburn (8:30 p.m. on ESPN/2)

Jan. 28 – KENTUCKY (7 p.m. on ESPN)

Feb. 1 – FLORIDA (12 p.m. or 2 p.m. on ESPN/2)

Feb. 5 – MISSOURI (7 p.m. on SECN)

Feb. 8 – at Oklahoma (12 p.m. on ESPN/2)

Feb. 11 – at Kentucky (7 p.m. on ESPN)

Feb. 15 – VANDERBILT (1 p.m. on SECN)

Feb. 22 – at Texas A&M (12 p.m. on ESPN/2)

Feb. 25 – at LSU (9 p.m. on SECN)

March 1 – ALABAMA (1 p.m. or 4 p.m. on ABC/ESPN)

March 5 – at Ole Miss (9 p.m. on ESPN2/U)

March 8 – SOUTH CAROLINA (2 p.m. on SECN)