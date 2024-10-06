Applebee’s® Reveals Pick 6 Mondays – Free Boneless Wings

Photo from Applebee’s

Applebee’s, the Official Grill + Bar Sponsor of the National Football League, is continuing to celebrate football season with NEW Applebee’s Pick 6 Mondays! Beginning Monday, Oct. 7, and through the rest of the NFL season, guests will have the chance to score six FREE Boneless Wings every Monday – only after a Pick 6 takes place during any NFL Sunday games the day before – with a minimum purchase.*

That’s right – a Pick 6 during any NFL Sunday game will unlock a free six-piece order of America’s Favorite Boneless Wings the following Monday for both dine-in and To Go.** Football and Applebee’s fans alike can head to their local restaurant or order online to redeem their free appetizer on Mondays only – as long as a Pick 6 happens the day before – with a minimum purchase. Guests can enjoy their free order of Boneless Wings, with a minimum purchase, when dining in or by applying promo code “PICK6” at checkout for online orders via Applebees.com.

A Pick 6 is when an interception is made by a defensive player who runs it back for a touchdown, scoring six points for the team.

America’s Favorite Boneless Wings can be enjoyed in one of six sauces – Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo, or Honey Pepper – and paired with a dipping sauce of guests’ choice of Bleu cheese or house-made buttermilk ranch dressing.

*Limit one order of 6 free Boneless Wings per check or online order. Minimum purchase of $10 required to redeem promotion. Celery is available for an additional 25¢. Visit bonelesswings.com for details on America’s Favorite Boneless Wings.

** For a limited time at participating Applebee’s restaurants and while supplies last. Redeemable only when a Pick 6 occurs on Sunday and only on the next day (Monday).

