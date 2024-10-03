OBITUARY: Debbie Anne Raines

Debbie Anne Raines (nee Jennings), age 64, of Nashville, passed away on September 27, 2024.

Debbie enjoyed her family, being outdoors with them, gardening and cooking. She was very active in church, Bible study and loved doing God’s work. She was a graduate of W.P. Daniel HS in New Albany, MS and Northeast MS Junior College. Debbie was a Registered Nurse since 1984. She was employed at Vanderbilt Psychiatric Hospital for 30 years. She leaves behind many good friends and coworkers there.

Preceded in death by her parents Royal B. and Anna Loyce Jennings and her brother, Roy.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Raines; Brother, Richard Jennings (Kathy); sisters, Audrey Nell Clement and Betty McNeely; Lawanda Russell (David); 4 children, Anna Claire Wood (Jacob), Aaron Raines, Austin Raines (Catherine) and Audrey Raines (Brandon Schrand);5 grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Interment will be held at Larkspur Conservation at Taylor Hollow in Westmoreland, TN.

The family will have a private graveside service. A memorial service will be scheduled later. https://www.phillipsrobinson.com

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews at https://www.ifcj.org or Food for the Poor at https://foodforthepoor.org.

What to expect at a natural burial:

Dress for an outdoor hike and wear appropriate shoes.

Use the restroom before you arrive, there is no public toilet or running water.

Carpool to Larkspur – parking is limited.

Plan to arrive 15 minutes ahead of time.

Family and friends will be welcomed at the trailhead by Larkspur staff and volunteers.

The casket or body will be in place at the graveside prior to the arrival of family and friends.

Family and friends will hike up the hill into the nature preserve for the burial ceremony.

Words are shared and the casket or body is lowered into the grave by family and friends.

With guidance the family and friends shovel soil into the grave until it is closed.

Hike away from the graveside and return to your vehicle or explore the preserve.

Leave no trash behind.

Cut flowers are welcome.

Cemetery Details:

Larkspur Conservation

155 Bear Carr Road

Westmoreland, TN 37186

