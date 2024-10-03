OBITUARY: Jerry Wayne Grant

Mr. Jerry Wayne Grant, age 76 of Nashville, TN passed away October 2, 2024.

He was born January 6, 1948 to the late Maurice and Daisy Grant.

Along with his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Boyd Grant.

Jerry is survived by loving wife of 52 years, Brenda Grant; sons, Jeremy Grant and Chris (Melissa) Grant; grandchildren, Amelia, Carter and Richard; brother, Billy (Claudia) Grant; thick as thieves’ best friends, Arthur Earl, John Garland and Dorris Armstrong.

Jerry served in the Marine Corps for 3 years during Vietnam and then served 6 years in the reserves. He was an umpire for TSSAA for over 30 years and a member of the Capital City Umpire Association. He was also a member of Bell Road Church of Christ.

Jerry loved being an umpire it was is fulfillment and watched baseball and softball just to judge the umpires. He also enjoyed turkey shoots and would bring home some good sausage and turkey for his family to cook and enjoy. He loved to eat and would eat just about anything as long as it was edible. He also enjoyed drawing and was proficient at it. One of his favorite places to be when it wasn’t the baseball field was the beach.

Jerry loved God, his wife, family and brethren of the church along with his extended in-laws dearly and he will be greatly missed.

Upcoming Events:

Visitation:

OCT 5. 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM (CT)

Spring Hill Funeral Home

5110 Gallatin Pike S

Nashville, TN 37216

(615) 265-6483

Funeral Service:

OCT 5. 3:00 PM (CT)

Spring Hill Funeral Home

5110 Gallatin Pike S

Nashville, TN 37216

(615) 265-6483

