    • Davidson County Source

    OBITUARY: Frances Adams Tipton

    By Jennifer Haley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJxqQ_0vsiMQjC00

    Frances Adams Tipton, age 95, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 30, 2024.

    A visitation for Frances will be held Saturday, October 12, 2024 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, 4815 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220, followed by a memorial service from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/nashville-tn

    For more obituaries visit https://davidsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

