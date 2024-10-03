OBITUARY: Frances Adams Tipton

Frances Adams Tipton, age 95, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 30, 2024.

A visitation for Frances will be held Saturday, October 12, 2024 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, 4815 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220, followed by a memorial service from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/nashville-tn

For more obituaries visit https://davidsoncountysource.com/obituaries/