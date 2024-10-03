Open in App
    OBITUARY: John Bernard Marshall

    By Jennifer Haley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqCHp_0vsiMJnL00

    John Bernard Marshall, age, 97, passed away on September 25, 2024 in Nashville TN.

    He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Helen Manninen Marshall.

    John was raised in Watchung, New Jersey. He graduated from Yale University with an undergraduate degree, law degree and a Master of Law degree. He was a professor of Law at Vanderbilt University.

    Visitation will be on October 17, 2024 from 4-7 at Marshall-Donnelly-Combs Funeral Home. A memorial service will be on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 11 am at First Lutheran Church 113 8th Ave S. Nashville TN 37203. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/nashville-tn

    The family has requested no flowers. Please respect their wishes.

    For more obituaries visit https://davidsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

