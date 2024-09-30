Silver Alert Cancelled for Missing Murfreesboro Man

John William Barnes, Photo: TBI

UPDATE: John William Barnes has been found safe.

September 30, 2024 – A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for 87-year-old John William Barnes.

John was last seen on September 29 in Murfreesboro. He’s 6’0″, 260 lbs and believed to be in a beige ’17 Honda CR-V, TN Tag BDD9609.

Seen him? Contact the Murfreesboro P.D. at 629-201-5550 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.