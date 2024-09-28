Open in App
    Nashville’s Newest Venue The Pinnacle Adds More Shows to 2025 Lineup

    By Source Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5inT_0vn6xMr500
    photo from Unsplash/Parker Coffman

    The Pinnacle, AEG Presents’ new venue at the Nashville Yards development, announced its grand opening and first set of performers including T-Pain, Turnpike Troubadours, Journey, Megan Moroney, who sold out back-to-back shows, Zeds Dead, and Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine.

    The highly anticipated new venue has announced its next slate of shows, with performances from CMT Award-winning artist Warren Zeiders, rapper Denzel Curry and Comedian Adam Ray.

    New Shows Announced:

    Warren Zeiders – March 27, 2025

    Comedian Adam Ray is Dr. Phil Live – April 6, 2025

    Denzel Curry – April 12, 2025

    Tickets for these new shows are on sale here: thepinnaclenashville.com.

    Nashville Yards is a 19-acre project located in the heart of downtown Nashville. When complete, the project will be a walkable, urban community featuring high-end hospitality offerings, including the 591-room luxury Grand Hyatt Nashville and the newly renovated Union Station Nashville Yards; exceptional retail and restaurant options; a world-class 4,500 capacity concert venue, The Pinnacle, and entertainment offerings developed in partnership with AEG; and Class-A+ office towers and a creative office building anchored by Amazon Nashville and CAA, including a Class-A+ multi-tenant tower that will serve as the future headquarters of Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bass, Berry & Sims; residential living including more than 650 residences across two towers, The Emory and The Everett. The development will also offer 7+ acres of open plazas, courtyards, and green spaces, including the Ascension St. Thomas Landing. To learn more about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com.

