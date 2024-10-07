Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • David Heitz

    Denver council decides not to buy halfway house for $26.2 million

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCbnb_0vxwCWo700
    The Denver City Council decided Monday not to buy this halfway house.Photo byGoogle Street View

    The Denver City Council decided Monday not to buy a halfway house at 570 W. 44th Ave. for $26.2 million.

    The council voted unanimously against the proposal. Before the vote, Council President Amanda Sandoval told members the mayor’s office had requested they vote against the purchase.

    City Council member Amanda Sawyer asked Real Estate Director Lisa Lumley if the city would ever purchase a property for more than the assessed price. Lumley said they would.

    The city currently leases the space, which is used for a residential community re-entry from prison program. Called the MOORE Center, or Men Overcoming Obstacles Re-Entry, the Second Chance Center runs the space, according to a presentation last month from city staff to the Finance and Governance Committee of the City Council.

    Even though the city decided not to purchase the property, the lease runs through 2034 so it will continue to be used as a halfway house.

    In 2019, Denver officials decided to close six city halfway houses run by private corporations, such as CoreCivic, the presentation explains. The city in the meantime has bought some of their properties. Lumley said the acquisitions are necessary and strategic because the sites already are zoned for community re-entry facilities. The city can avoid public pushback such projects generate by buying properties already zones for that use.

    Property in excellent condition

    Lumley told the committee the 33,000-square-foot property, which previously was known as Fox Center and run by CoreCivic, is in excellent condition. Payments on the property would have cost the same as rent, which is $1.8 million annually up to $2.3 million closer to the end of the 10-year lease. Lumley said the impact on the city budget would have been cost neutral or may even have resulted in savings. The facility opened in June and provides 100 beds, according to the presentation.

    The more halfway houses Denver owns, the shorter the waiting list for parolees looking to leave prison. The list has been as long as eight months, city staff said. The current wait is about three and a half months, according to staff, but they would like to get it down to four to six weeks.

    The city purchased Tooley Hall, 4280 Kearney, which has 57 beds. Denver also purchased properties at 2023 Dahlia and at 4511 W. 48th Ave. The 48th Avenue property is undergoing renovations and will open next year.

    City ownership increases success rate

    Council member Paul Kashmann asked during the committee meeting whether city staff has seen improvements at the halfway houses since the city took ownership. Staff said the city is seeing a success rate of about 65%, which is slightly higher than it was under private ownership.

    Council member Darrell Watson praised the model of having a service provider like Second Chance Center embedded at the halfway houses. He said having people with lived experience run the homes is “a much better concept.”


    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 20
    Add a Comment
    scord
    1d ago
    Good thinking
    ilianacugat
    1d ago
    Perhaps their HVAC system sucked ass. Not following the CDC Ventilation Guidance of May of 2023. Most buildings do not meet current safety standards anyway. Major liability issues nationwide. 💲💲💲
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Denverites plan to restore Delgany Bridge, want city to take ownership
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz21 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    What Was Colorado Called Before it Became a State?
    eastcoasttraveller.com3 days ago
    'Unreal': Massive pushback after Trump 'admitted he stiffed his workers' at latest rally
    Raw Story9 days ago
    Hurricane Milton grows as it nears Florida; Jax on guard for flooding
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    Claim that Kamala Harris’ first-time homebuyer assistance plan excludes buyers whose relatives own a home is false
    9News2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    SoCal County gets $11 Million to clear homeless encampments
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    The IRS says they need hundreds of people to file taxes. Here’s how to sign up
    thetransferportalcfb.com6 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Colorado Topgolf employee 'murders co-worker' and then 'laughs as he makes getaway'
    themirror.com3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy