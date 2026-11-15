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Davenport
🏥 Davenport, IA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From CNA to OT
4 days ago
Davenport’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level CNA work to high-skill therapy and vet roles. If you want steady hours or a travel contract, there’s likely something here for you.
Certified Nursing Assistant CNA
- Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC (Harmony Davenport)
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a supportive CNA team with competitive wages, bonuses, shift differentials, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, and strong internal growth opportunities.
Cancer Registrar
- Employer: SoGal Ventures (Davenport Cancer Clinic)
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time internship (40 hrs/week, days, Mon–Fri)
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you’re into data, oncology, and quality improvement—you’ll manage the cancer registry, support accreditation, and work closely with the State Health Registry of Iowa. CTR certification is required within 24 months.
Pharmacist
- Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health (MercyOne Genesis)
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time, rotating shift, ~40 hrs/week
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital pharmacist role providing clinical and distributive services, overseeing department functions, and guiding techs. Iowa pharmacist license required (or obtained within 6 months); no experience required.
Exotics Veterinarian – Animal Family Veterinary Care Center
- Employer: Suveto / Animal Family Veterinary Care Center
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Generous salary + production, no negative accrual (exact amount not listed)
For vets who love exotic pets, this full-service hospital offers an exotics caseload, flexible scheduling, PTO, equity via VSOP, 401(k) match, and full medical/dental/vision.
Associate Veterinarian – Animal Family Veterinary Care Center
- Employer: Suveto / Animal Family Veterinary Care Center
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Generous salary + production, no negative accrual (exact amount not listed)
General small-animal role (exotics experience a plus) in a full-service hospital with surgery, dentistry, and preventive care, plus equity opportunities, 401(k) match, and strong benefits.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Days, up to $1,843/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
- Pay: $1,676–$1,843 per week
Day-shift RRT contract in a hospital setting with full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses. Requires RRT, 1–2 years acute care, and BLS/ACLS/PALS.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Nights, up to $1,821/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
- Pay: $1,654–$1,821 per week
Night-shift RRT contract with similar duties and benefits as the day role—ideal if you prefer NOC shifts and strong weekly pay.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,015/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,015 per week
OT travel role in rehab therapy with guaranteed hours, day-one health insurance, 401(k) with match, CEU reimbursement, and housing options.
CNA FT Nights – Skilled Nursing (One Listing, Two Sites)
- Employer: Good Samaritan – GSS IA Davenport Ctr
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time, nights, 40 hrs/week
- Shift: 10:15 pm – 6:45 am, every other weekend & holiday
- Salary: $20.16–$23.40/hour + shift differentials
Night CNA role in a 119-bed nonprofit skilled nursing facility with education assistance, daily access to earned wages, and solid benefits.
(Also posted on Indeed with the same details.)
Occupational Therapist – Davenport Lutheran
- Employer: AgeRight Therapy (partnered with Davenport Lutheran)
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not clearly listed (varies by experience/location)
OT role focused on post-acute and senior care, with 4 weeks PTO/Choice Time, 401(k) with match, dedicated documentation time, free CEUs, and strong growth support. New grads are encouraged to apply.
RN Case Manager, Home Health
- Employer: Good Samaritan – GSS IA Davenport Home Care
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: PRN/Part-time (hours vary)
- Salary: $34.00–$51.00/hour
Home health RN role coordinating care from pre-admission through post-discharge, with flexible hours, weekend/holiday rotation, and opportunities for education assistance and advancement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same employer page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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