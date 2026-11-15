Davenport’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level CNA work to high-skill therapy and vet roles. If you want steady hours or a travel contract, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC (Harmony Davenport)

Legacy Healthcare LLC (Harmony Davenport) Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a supportive CNA team with competitive wages, bonuses, shift differentials, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, and strong internal growth opportunities.

Employer: SoGal Ventures (Davenport Cancer Clinic)

SoGal Ventures (Davenport Cancer Clinic) Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time internship (40 hrs/week, days, Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re into data, oncology, and quality improvement—you’ll manage the cancer registry, support accreditation, and work closely with the State Health Registry of Iowa. CTR certification is required within 24 months.

Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health (MercyOne Genesis)

MercyOne / Trinity Health (MercyOne Genesis) Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time, rotating shift, ~40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Hospital pharmacist role providing clinical and distributive services, overseeing department functions, and guiding techs. Iowa pharmacist license required (or obtained within 6 months); no experience required.

Employer: Suveto / Animal Family Veterinary Care Center

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Generous salary + production, no negative accrual (exact amount not listed)

For vets who love exotic pets, this full-service hospital offers an exotics caseload, flexible scheduling, PTO, equity via VSOP, 401(k) match, and full medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Suveto / Animal Family Veterinary Care Center

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Generous salary + production, no negative accrual (exact amount not listed)

General small-animal role (exotics experience a plus) in a full-service hospital with surgery, dentistry, and preventive care, plus equity opportunities, 401(k) match, and strong benefits.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Pay: $1,676–$1,843 per week

Day-shift RRT contract in a hospital setting with full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses. Requires RRT, 1–2 years acute care, and BLS/ACLS/PALS.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts

Pay: $1,654–$1,821 per week

Night-shift RRT contract with similar duties and benefits as the day role—ideal if you prefer NOC shifts and strong weekly pay.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,015 per week

OT travel role in rehab therapy with guaranteed hours, day-one health insurance, 401(k) with match, CEU reimbursement, and housing options.

Employer: Good Samaritan – GSS IA Davenport Ctr

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time, nights, 40 hrs/week

Shift: 10:15 pm – 6:45 am, every other weekend & holiday

10:15 pm – 6:45 am, every other weekend & holiday Salary: $20.16–$23.40/hour + shift differentials

Night CNA role in a 119-bed nonprofit skilled nursing facility with education assistance, daily access to earned wages, and solid benefits.

(Also posted on Indeed with the same details.)

Employer: AgeRight Therapy (partnered with Davenport Lutheran)

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not clearly listed (varies by experience/location)

OT role focused on post-acute and senior care, with 4 weeks PTO/Choice Time, 401(k) with match, dedicated documentation time, free CEUs, and strong growth support. New grads are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Good Samaritan – GSS IA Davenport Home Care

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: PRN/Part-time (hours vary)

Salary: $34.00–$51.00/hour

Home health RN role coordinating care from pre-admission through post-discharge, with flexible hours, weekend/holiday rotation, and opportunities for education assistance and advancement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.