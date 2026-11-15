Davenport has several mixed-breed dogs who may soon be ready for loving homes through the Humane Society of Scott County. A few are still on stray hold, which means their families might be looking for them right now.

Below are some of the dogs listed as adoptable. If their families don’t come, they could become your new best friend.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Scott County

Phone: (563) 388-6655

Status: Louie is currently on a stray hold, which means she isn’t available to meet yet. Her photo is posted in case her family is searching for her. If they don’t come, her listing will update with full adoption details from the shelter.

👉 Meet Louie and watch for adoption updates on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Scott County

Phone: (563) 388-6655

Status: Betty is also on a stray hold. She can’t have visitors yet, but her photo is online so her family can find her. If she becomes available for adoption, her profile will change with info on how to bring her home.

👉 See Betty’s profile and check for adoption updates on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Scott County

Phone: (563) 388-6655

Status: Harley is on a stray hold as well. He isn’t meeting potential adopters yet, but if his family doesn’t reclaim him, his listing will be updated with full adoption information.

👉 View Harley and follow his adoption status on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, keep an eye on these listings and check out other pups at the Humane Society of Scott County. You can also call (563) 388-6655 or visit their website to see who is currently ready to go home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.