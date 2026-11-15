Davenport’s creative scene is busy right now, with film, museums, and media all hiring. If you’re into design, acting, or audio, there’s something here to check out.

Employer: The International Quint Cities Festival

The International Quint Cities Festival Location: Davenport, IA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.65 – $29.68 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), dental insurance, flexible schedule, retirement plan

This team is making a full-length, family-friendly PG film and needs a Latina actress who speaks Spanish. No experience? They’ll train you, and you can see their past work on YouTube before you apply.

Employer: Putnam Museum and Science Center

Location: Davenport, IA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 37.5 hours/week)

(about 37.5 hours/week) Pay: From $16.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) matching, dental, health insurance, FSA, employee discount, paid time off

Create branding, digital graphics, and social content for a well-known local museum. Great fit if you’re strong in Adobe Creative Cloud, love social media, and want a steady creative role with solid benefits.

Employer: The International Quint Cities Festival

The International Quint Cities Festival Location: Davenport, IA (in person)

(in person) Type: Internship / Contract

Pay: $17.00 – $25.00 per hour

This role is all about live sound and post-production, using tools like Steinberg Cubase, Ableton, and Pro Tools. Good for someone who already has audio skills and wants hands-on experience with film and events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting shows options you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.