Davenport has a nice mix of in-store and online retail roles right now, from entry-level to full store leadership.

Here are several customer service and retail jobs hiring in Davenport, IA this week:

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the seafood case fresh, stocked, and looking great while giving that classic “helpful smile in every aisle.” This is a hands-on role with wrapping, weighing, labeling, and customer service in a fast-paced, cool environment.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support daily store operations, coach associates, and help with hiring and training in a busy value-retail setting. Good fit if you have 2–4 years in retail leadership and want room to grow into higher management.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store: sales, staffing, inventory, and customer experience. Ideal for experienced retail leaders with 3–5 years store manager background who want full ownership of results and a path for long-term growth.

Employer: Online resale business (Whatnot seller)

Online resale business (Whatnot seller) Location: Davenport, IA 52806

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $12/hour + 3% livestream sales commission

Help run live online auctions: sort and prep clothing and shoes, assist during livestreams, and pack orders after. No experience needed, training provided, flexible schedule, and an employee discount.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.