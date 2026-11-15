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Davenport
🍽️ Davenport Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $17/hr
5 days ago
Davenport’s food scene is busy right now, from grocery meat counters to healthcare kitchens and casual restaurants. Here are several solid options if you like working with food and people.
Line Cook – Barrel House
- Employer: Barrel House
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll be on the line cooking and plating dishes in a fast‑paced kitchen, following recipes and portion standards. Good fit if you’re comfortable with knives, hot equipment, and staying calm during a rush.
Meat Cutter (Meat Specialist) – Hy-Vee
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Cut, grind, and merchandise fresh meat while helping customers at the meat counter. This role is hands-on, physical, and great if you like learning a skilled trade and talking with regular shoppers.
Cook – BBQ Holdings, Inc.
- Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Work a busy station, prep and cook menu items to spec, and keep the kitchen clean and organized. Ideal if you have some kitchen experience and like a fast, team-focused environment.
Server – BBQ Holdings, Inc.
- Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-of-house role serving guests, taking orders, and creating a fun dining experience. Good for upbeat people who enjoy staying on their feet and juggling multiple tables.
Server Full Time – Forefront
- Employer: Forefront
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00 per hour
Serve meals in a healthcare setting, set up dining areas and trays, and follow dietary and safety guidelines. Nice option if you want steady hours, benefits, and work that supports residents’ daily lives.
Manager FOH (Restaurant Manager) – BBQ Holdings, Inc.
- Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Oversee daily restaurant operations, guest experience, staff, and inventory. Best for someone with restaurant background who’s ready to lead and handle a busy, hands-on management role.
Cook Full Time – Forefront
- Employer: Forefront
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00 per hour
Prepare meals using set recipes, check food temps, and help with ordering and storage in a healthcare kitchen. Great if you want full-time hours, benefits, and a calmer, consistent menu compared to restaurant rush.
Dishwasher Full Time – Forefront
- Employer: Forefront
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00 per hour
Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, helping with meal service, and handling cleaning tasks. A solid entry point if you want to get into food service and grow from there.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; hospitality jobs here tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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