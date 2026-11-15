Davenport’s food scene is busy right now, from grocery meat counters to healthcare kitchens and casual restaurants. Here are several solid options if you like working with food and people.

Employer: Barrel House

Barrel House Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll be on the line cooking and plating dishes in a fast‑paced kitchen, following recipes and portion standards. Good fit if you’re comfortable with knives, hot equipment, and staying calm during a rush.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Cut, grind, and merchandise fresh meat while helping customers at the meat counter. This role is hands-on, physical, and great if you like learning a skilled trade and talking with regular shoppers.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work a busy station, prep and cook menu items to spec, and keep the kitchen clean and organized. Ideal if you have some kitchen experience and like a fast, team-focused environment.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house role serving guests, taking orders, and creating a fun dining experience. Good for upbeat people who enjoy staying on their feet and juggling multiple tables.

Employer: Forefront

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 per hour

Serve meals in a healthcare setting, set up dining areas and trays, and follow dietary and safety guidelines. Nice option if you want steady hours, benefits, and work that supports residents’ daily lives.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Oversee daily restaurant operations, guest experience, staff, and inventory. Best for someone with restaurant background who’s ready to lead and handle a busy, hands-on management role.

Employer: Forefront

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Prepare meals using set recipes, check food temps, and help with ordering and storage in a healthcare kitchen. Great if you want full-time hours, benefits, and a calmer, consistent menu compared to restaurant rush.

Employer: Forefront

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 per hour

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, helping with meal service, and handling cleaning tasks. A solid entry point if you want to get into food service and grow from there.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; hospitality jobs here tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.