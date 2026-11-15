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🔧 Davenport Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Davenport has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and working with your hands. These roles come with steady hours and clear tasks, so you know what your day will look like.
Floor Technician
- Employer: SBM Management Services, LP
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time (Sun–Wed or Wed–Sat, multiple shifts)
- Pay: $16.50/hour
You’ll handle floor care like waxing, stripping, buffing, and daily upkeep on tile, carpet, and brick floors. Good fit if you like working on a team, using cleaning equipment, and staying busy on your feet.
Maintenance Technician (Service Technician – RV)
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time (weekends and some holidays)
- Pay Range: $22.55 – $53.48/hour
This role focuses on diagnosing and repairing RVs, including electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance work. Great if you have trade or tech experience and want higher earning potential plus benefits like PTO, 401(k), and training.
Custodian
- Employer: SBM Management Services, LP
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time (Sun–Wed or Wed–Sat, multiple shifts)
- Pay: $14.50 – $15.50/hour
You’ll keep assigned areas clean and safe, handle daily janitorial tasks, and may work with special or hazardous waste following clear procedures. Good entry-level option with no set education requirement and steady, repeatable tasks.
If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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