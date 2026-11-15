Davenport has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and working with your hands. These roles come with steady hours and clear tasks, so you know what your day will look like.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

SBM Management Services, LP Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time (Sun–Wed or Wed–Sat, multiple shifts)

(Sun–Wed or Wed–Sat, multiple shifts) Pay: $16.50/hour

You’ll handle floor care like waxing, stripping, buffing, and daily upkeep on tile, carpet, and brick floors. Good fit if you like working on a team, using cleaning equipment, and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time (weekends and some holidays)

(weekends and some holidays) Pay Range: $22.55 – $53.48/hour

This role focuses on diagnosing and repairing RVs, including electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance work. Great if you have trade or tech experience and want higher earning potential plus benefits like PTO, 401(k), and training.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

SBM Management Services, LP Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time (Sun–Wed or Wed–Sat, multiple shifts)

(Sun–Wed or Wed–Sat, multiple shifts) Pay: $14.50 – $15.50/hour

You’ll keep assigned areas clean and safe, handle daily janitorial tasks, and may work with special or hazardous waste following clear procedures. Good entry-level option with no set education requirement and steady, repeatable tasks.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.