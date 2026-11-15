Looking for a fun, furry new family member in Davenport, IA? These sweet kittens are full of energy, cuddles, and charm, and they’re all waiting at the Humane Society of Scott County for their forever homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Humane Society of Scott County

Phone: (563) 388-6655

About Blep:

Blep is a sweet little guy with a playful personality and tons of kitten charm. He gets along well with other cats and is ready for a loving family who will enjoy his fun antics and soft cuddles.

👉 Meet Blep and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Humane Society of Scott County

Phone: (563) 388-6655

About Pterion:

Pterion is a playful little guy with lots of sweetness to share. He gets along well with other cats and would love a home where he can keep growing, playing, and making his new family smile every day.

👉 Meet Pterion and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Humane Society of Scott County

Phone: (563) 388-6655

About Pteranodon:

Pteranodon is a sweet, playful kitten with lots of adventures ahead. He gets along well with other cats and is ready to find his forever family to share all his fun and affection.

👉 Meet Pteranodon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Davenport area and thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Scott County or giving them a call at (563) 388-6655 to learn more about these adoptable cats.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.