Davenport has some solid education openings right now, from high school coaching to college teaching. If you like working with students, there’s a mix of part-time and full-time roles to check out.

Employer: Davenport Community Schools

Davenport Community Schools Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the girls cross country program at West High School, teaching fundamentals, building a strong, competitive team, and supporting athletes in class and on the course. You’ll work closely with boosters, staff, and families, and must have an Iowa Coaching Authorization or Iowa Teaching License with Coaching Endorsement.

Employer: St. Ambrose University

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time faculty (rank depends on experience)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Priority date: Apply by December 1, 2026 for full consideration

Teach undergraduate engineering (mechanical, manufacturing, materials, design, or related areas) at a Catholic university that’s growing through a merger with Mount Mercy. This role includes a 4/4 teaching load, advising, curriculum work, and chances to shape a learner-centered engineering program starting August 2027.

Employer: Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC)

Location: Davenport High Schools, Davenport, IA

Type: Part-time (Adjunct)

Pay: $800 per course hour ( $1,000 per course hour for EICC retirees ); about 6 hours/week

( ); about Schedule: In-person Mon/Wed/Fri, Jan 19, 2027 – May 14, 2027, 1:10–1:55 pm & 2:00–2:45 pm

Teach college-level speech to high school students on-site, focusing on clear instruction and assessing learning outcomes. Requires a master’s in Speech/Communication or related field with at least 12 grad hours (6+ in Speech/Comm); apply through the EICC careers page.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application started.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.