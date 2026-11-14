Davenport’s care and support scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like helping people face-to-face. Here are a few strong roles in counseling and community health.

Employer: MercyOne

MercyOne Location: Davenport, IA (Health Plaza)

Type: Full-time, weekdays only (no nights/weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Work in an integrated healthcare setting with a supportive, multi-disciplinary team and flexible 8–5pm hours. Role includes full practice support (billing, scheduling, credentialing) plus annual CME stipend and health, dental, vision, retirement, and liability coverage. Iowa LISW license and independent practice ability required.

Employer: Behavioral Health Group (BHG)

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Hours: 5:00am – 12:30pm, Monday–Friday

Compensation: $24.00 – $28.00/hour

Provide substance use counseling in both individual and group settings, helping patients move toward a drug‑free life. This role offers early-in/early-out hours, no nights, no Sundays, plus PTO, holidays, multiple health plan options, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with discretionary match, and potential quarterly bonuses. Human services degree and counseling credentials required; CADC/behavioral health experience preferred.

Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support patients with complex social and health needs through outreach, health education, informal counseling, and advocacy in homes, clinics, and the community. You’ll connect people to resources, help reduce health disparities, and work closely with care teams using evidence‑based programs. High school diploma/GED, community involvement experience, and CHW training/certification (within 6 months) required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and details all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.