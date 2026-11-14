Davenport has some solid security roles right now, from school campuses to industrial sites. If you like keeping people safe and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.02/hour, paid weekly

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, holidays, vacation

Lead the security team at a client site and handle staffing, scheduling, training, and incident reports. Good fit if you have military, law enforcement, or prior security supervision and want a higher-responsibility role with steady pay and benefits.

Employer: Davenport Community Schools

Location: Smart Middle School, Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time, school-year (187 days)

Pay: Entry wage $20.23/hour + $250/quarter differential (2026–27)

Help keep students and staff safe by monitoring halls, lunchroom, parking lots, and handling crisis situations with care. Great if you like working with middle schoolers, want school hours and breaks, and can stay calm while de-escalating conflicts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.25/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Unarmed patrol role at a manufacturing/industrial site, with regular rounds, access control, and incident reporting. Ideal if you want a steady afternoon shift, like being on your feet, and are comfortable using basic tech for logs and reports.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles you can move into later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.