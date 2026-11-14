Davenport has a solid mix of driving work right now, from steady full‑time routes to super‑flexible side gigs. Here are a few good options if you like being on the road.

Employer: Take Ten Tire & Service

Take Ten Tire & Service Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$24 per hour

Hands-on role doing tire mounting, balancing, repairs, and some mobile service calls for passenger and commercial trucks. Good fit if you have tire experience, like physical work, and want benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match) with a local shop.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.81–$34.90 per hour + overtime

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3–6 AM start, 100% touch freight

Route delivery job for Class A drivers delivering food products to customers. Strong pay, overtime, and benefits starting day one, plus steady weekday schedule if you don’t mind early mornings and physical unloading.

Employer: American cart

American cart Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Part-time, Contract (independent contractor)

Pay: $45 per hour (about 3 hours per week)

Side gig picking up stray shopping carts around town and returning them to one store 3 times a week. Very flexible hours and low weekly time commitment if you already own a registered, insured pickup truck and want extra cash.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.