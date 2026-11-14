Davenport’s plants are busy and hiring. If you’ve got maintenance, quality, or planning experience, there are several solid paths here with good pay and growth.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Contract

Pay: $33.00 – $36.29/hr + overtime eligible

Support welding fabrication operations by planning production schedules and working about half your time on the shop floor. Great fit if you have strong Excel skills, enjoy data and analytics, and want to work closely with supervisors, engineers, and other schedulers.

Employer: Eaton – Mission Systems Division

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,000 – $126,000/year + variable incentive

Lead quality engineering resources and inspectors for a major aerospace manufacturer making mission-critical components. You’ll work across engineering, suppliers, and customers to drive quality improvements, audits, and corrective actions in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Airavation

Location: Davenport, IA 52807

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000 – $85,000/year

Supervise a union crew of electricians and mechanics on 12-hour rotating shifts, handling both planned and unplanned maintenance. This role is hands-on, focused on troubleshooting, safety, and keeping production running smoothly, with relocation assistance and a full benefits package.

Employer: Arconic

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Plan and schedule mechanical and electrical maintenance work for the Ingot team, acting as the link between maintenance, production, supply chain, and engineering. Ideal if you have maintenance experience in manufacturing and like organizing shutdowns, work orders, and parts to keep equipment reliable.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.