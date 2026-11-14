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🏭 Davenport, IA Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Supervisor Roles
Davenport’s plants are busy and hiring. If you’ve got maintenance, quality, or planning experience, there are several solid paths here with good pay and growth.
Schedule Planner
Employer: Aditi Consulting
Location: Davenport, IA
Type: Contract
Pay: $33.00 – $36.29/hr + overtime eligible
Support welding fabrication operations by planning production schedules and working about half your time on the shop floor. Great fit if you have strong Excel skills, enjoy data and analytics, and want to work closely with supervisors, engineers, and other schedulers.
Quality Supervisor
Employer: Eaton – Mission Systems Division
Location: Davenport, IA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $86,000 – $126,000/year + variable incentive
Lead quality engineering resources and inspectors for a major aerospace manufacturer making mission-critical components. You’ll work across engineering, suppliers, and customers to drive quality improvements, audits, and corrective actions in a fast-paced environment.
Mechanical Supervisor (Maintenance Supervisor)
Employer: Airavation
Location: Davenport, IA 52807
Type: Full-time
Pay: $70,000 – $85,000/year
Supervise a union crew of electricians and mechanics on 12-hour rotating shifts, handling both planned and unplanned maintenance. This role is hands-on, focused on troubleshooting, safety, and keeping production running smoothly, with relocation assistance and a full benefits package.
Maintenance Planner – Ingot
Employer: Arconic
Location: Davenport, IA
Type: Full-time
Plan and schedule mechanical and electrical maintenance work for the Ingot team, acting as the link between maintenance, production, supply chain, and engineering. Ideal if you have maintenance experience in manufacturing and like organizing shutdowns, work orders, and parts to keep equipment reliable.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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