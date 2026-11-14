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Davenport
🏥 Davenport, IA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & Therapy Roles
12 days ago
Davenport’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for nurses, therapists, and support staff. Lots of these roles offer no weekends, flexible hours, or strong weekly travel pay.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Infusion, Part Time
- Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Part time (20 hrs/week), Day shift
- Schedule: 6:30 a.m. – 4:40 p.m., no weekends or holidays
- Setting: Outpatient Infusion Center (oncology and other conditions)
- Highlights: Great fit if you want oncology/infusion experience without nights or weekends. New RNs welcome; requires Iowa RN license and BLS.
Clinic RN – Medical Oncology, Full Time
- Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health
- Location: MercyOne Genesis Davenport Cancer Center – Davenport, IA
- Type: Full time (40 hrs/week), Day shift
- Schedule: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., no weekends or holidays
- Setting: Outpatient cancer center, Commission on Cancer®–accredited program
- Highlights: Daytime oncology clinic role with care coordination, patient education, and advanced treatments close to home. Requires active Iowa RN license and BLS.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – Nights – ~$2,002/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Travel, Full time (36 hrs/week)
- Shift: 3x12 nights, 13-week contract
- Estimated Pay: $2,002/week (36 hrs, 12-hr shifts; stipend TBD)
- Highlights: Night shift travel RT role with one holiday and every other weekend noted. Agency focuses on competitive pay and strong support for travelers.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – Days – ~$2,367/week
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Travel, Full time (36 hrs/week)
- Shift: 3x12 days, 13-week contract starting 11/30/2026
- Estimated Pay: $2,367/week
- Highlights: Day shift RT contract with strong weekly pay and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, ESOP, bonuses). Requires RT certification and solid teamwork skills.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – Nights – ~$2,367/week
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Contract, Travel (36 hrs/week)
- Shift: 3x12 nights, 13-week contract starting 11/30/2026
- Estimated Pay: $2,367/week
- Highlights: Similar package to the day-shift role but on nights. Includes robust benefits and support plus strong weekly pay.
Travel RN – Operating Room – ~$2,760/week
- Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: MercyOne Davenport Medical Center – Davenport, IA
- Type: Part time travel, 13 weeks
- Shift: 5x8 day shift
- Estimated Pay: $2,760/week
- Highlights: Premium-pay OR travel role within the Trinity Health system. Great if you have 2+ years OR experience, want flexible scheduling, and like floating to different settings.
Patient Transporter – Full Time
- Employer: Crothall Healthcare (Compass Group)
- Location: MercyOne Genesis Davenport Medical Center – Davenport, IA
- Type: Full time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, hours vary; every 3rd weekend
- Pay: $16.00/hour
- Highlights: Entry-level hospital role, no experience required. Full-time benefits and a way to get your foot in the door in healthcare while working directly with patients.
Physical Therapist Assistant – Long Term Care – PRN
- Employer: Good Samaritan Society
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: PRN, Day shift
- Pay Range: $24.00 – $38.50/hour
- Setting: Long-term care, skilled nursing, some home health
- Highlights: Very flexible PRN schedule with paid travel between home health patients. New grads welcome; must be a licensed PTA and APTA-approved program grad.
Chair Massage Therapist – Event 12/16
- Employer: LoDo Chair Massage
- Location: Davenport, IA (on-site corporate event)
- Type: Contract / Per-event
- Schedule: Wed, Dec 16, 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (recurring events possible)
- Pay: $52.50–$70.00/hour (includes gratuity)
- Highlights: Great side-gig for licensed massage therapists with their own chair and supplies. Flexible, corporate wellness events with parking reimbursement and direct deposit.
Nurse Practitioner – Inpatient PM&R
- Employer: MercyOne Genesis
- Location: MercyOne Genesis West – Davenport, IA
- Type: Full time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., no call
- Compensation: $130,891 salary + $10,000 commencement bonus
- Benefits: PTO (20 days), CME allowance, full health, vision, dental, retirement, malpractice
- Highlights: Inpatient rehab NP role with a steady census (~14 patients), strong team support, and no nights or weekends. Requires Board Certified NP, Iowa license, and DEA eligibility.
If one of these fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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