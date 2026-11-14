Davenport’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for nurses, therapists, and support staff. Lots of these roles offer no weekends, flexible hours, or strong weekly travel pay.

Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health

MercyOne / Trinity Health Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Part time (20 hrs/week), Day shift

Schedule: 6:30 a.m. – 4:40 p.m., no weekends or holidays

6:30 a.m. – 4:40 p.m., Setting: Outpatient Infusion Center (oncology and other conditions)

Outpatient (oncology and other conditions) Highlights: Great fit if you want oncology/infusion experience without nights or weekends. New RNs welcome; requires Iowa RN license and BLS.

Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health

MercyOne / Trinity Health Location: MercyOne Genesis Davenport Cancer Center – Davenport, IA

Type: Full time (40 hrs/week), Day shift

Schedule: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., no weekends or holidays

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Setting: Outpatient cancer center, Commission on Cancer®–accredited program

Outpatient cancer center, Commission on Cancer®–accredited program Highlights: Daytime oncology clinic role with care coordination, patient education, and advanced treatments close to home. Requires active Iowa RN license and BLS.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Travel, Full time (36 hrs/week)

Shift: 3x12 nights , 13-week contract

3x12 , 13-week contract Estimated Pay: $2,002/week (36 hrs, 12-hr shifts; stipend TBD)

(36 hrs, 12-hr shifts; stipend TBD) Highlights: Night shift travel RT role with one holiday and every other weekend noted. Agency focuses on competitive pay and strong support for travelers.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Travel, Full time (36 hrs/week)

Shift: 3x12 days , 13-week contract starting 11/30/2026

3x12 , 13-week contract starting Estimated Pay: $2,367/week

Highlights: Day shift RT contract with strong weekly pay and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, ESOP, bonuses). Requires RT certification and solid teamwork skills.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Contract, Travel (36 hrs/week)

Shift: 3x12 nights , 13-week contract starting 11/30/2026

3x12 , 13-week contract starting Estimated Pay: $2,367/week

Highlights: Similar package to the day-shift role but on nights. Includes robust benefits and support plus strong weekly pay.

Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health FirstChoice

MercyOne / Trinity Health FirstChoice Location: MercyOne Davenport Medical Center – Davenport, IA

Type: Part time travel, 13 weeks

Shift: 5x8 day shift

5x8 Estimated Pay: $2,760/week

Highlights: Premium-pay OR travel role within the Trinity Health system. Great if you have 2+ years OR experience, want flexible scheduling, and like floating to different settings.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare (Compass Group)

(Compass Group) Location: MercyOne Genesis Davenport Medical Center – Davenport, IA

Type: Full time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, hours vary; every 3rd weekend

Monday–Friday, hours vary; Pay: $16.00/hour

Highlights: Entry-level hospital role, no experience required. Full-time benefits and a way to get your foot in the door in healthcare while working directly with patients.

Employer: Good Samaritan Society

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: PRN, Day shift

Pay Range: $24.00 – $38.50/hour

Setting: Long-term care, skilled nursing, some home health

Long-term care, skilled nursing, some home health Highlights: Very flexible PRN schedule with paid travel between home health patients. New grads welcome; must be a licensed PTA and APTA-approved program grad.

Employer: LoDo Chair Massage

Location: Davenport, IA (on-site corporate event)

Type: Contract / Per-event

Schedule: Wed, Dec 16, 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (recurring events possible)

(recurring events possible) Pay: $52.50–$70.00/hour (includes gratuity)

(includes gratuity) Highlights: Great side-gig for licensed massage therapists with their own chair and supplies. Flexible, corporate wellness events with parking reimbursement and direct deposit.

Employer: MercyOne Genesis

Location: MercyOne Genesis West – Davenport, IA

Type: Full time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., no call

Monday–Friday, Compensation: $130,891 salary + $10,000 commencement bonus

Benefits: PTO (20 days), CME allowance, full health, vision, dental, retirement, malpractice

PTO (20 days), CME allowance, full health, vision, dental, retirement, malpractice Highlights: Inpatient rehab NP role with a steady census (~14 patients), strong team support, and no nights or weekends. Requires Board Certified NP, Iowa license, and DEA eligibility.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.