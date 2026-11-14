Davenport’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring people who like fast, friendly service. If you enjoy working with food and people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into restaurant leadership with paid store management training, free meals on shift, and a path to grow into higher management. This role helps run the whole store, from hiring and coaching staff to keeping guests happy, with a strong benefits package for full-time employees.

Employer: Molo Petroleum / Godfather’s Pizza

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Not listed (evening shift)

Not listed (evening shift) Salary: Not listed

Great entry point if you want to get into food service and move up to shift lead or manager. You’ll prep pizzas, keep the kitchen clean, and serve customers on evening shifts, with full-time staff eligible for health, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Kahl Home

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Part-time cook role in a faith-based senior care setting, with shifts between 5:30am–1:30pm or 1pm–8:30pm plus weekends. You’ll handle daily food prep, special diets, and kitchen sanitation, with access to strong benefits like health insurance, retirement plan, and generous PTO for eligible staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details or schedule options are better than they sound at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.