Davenport retail is busy right now, and several stores are adding friendly faces. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Davenport, IA

Davenport, IA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the Meat Department, helping customers, wrapping and labeling meat, stocking cases, and keeping everything clean and fresh. This is a good fit if you like a fast pace, don’t mind cooler temps, and enjoy giving great customer service.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Davenport, IA

Davenport, IA Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep shelves full and organized while most of the city sleeps. You’ll unload trucks, stock and rotate products, and keep the backroom tidy—ideal if you like overnight hours, staying active, and working behind the scenes.

Employer: Blain's Farm & Fleet (Blain Supply, Inc.)

Location: Davenport, IA

Davenport, IA Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay up to $15.00/hr + $2.50/hr weekend premium

Join a family-owned retailer with lots of departments to choose from (clothing, tools, pet, sporting goods, and more). Full-time roles come with a benefits package after 90 days, store discounts on big brands, paid major holidays and your birthday off, and chances to grow into leadership.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail managers often have more than one shift or department to fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.