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🔧 Davenport, IA Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Davenport has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things or keeping spaces clean and safe. Here are a few worth a look this week.
Maintenance Service Technician, Federal Point
- Employer: Indigo Living (Hubbell Realty Company)
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.00–$28.00/hour
Apartment maintenance role doing repairs, make-readies, light plumbing/electrical, and grounds upkeep. Monday–Friday days with on-call rotation and overtime as needed; good fit if you like variety and working fairly independently.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $22.55–$53.48/hour (flat-rate, depends on skills/experience)
Hands-on RV service job doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance work on campers. Includes on-the-job training, benefits, and weekend/extended hours, great if you enjoy troubleshooting and don’t mind getting under and around vehicles.
Service Technician
- Employer: The ICEE Company (J&J Snack Foods)
- Location: Davenport, IA (servicing Springfield, IL area)
- Type: Full-time (implied)
- Pay: From $22/hour or more, based on experience
Field tech role installing and repairing beverage and ICEE machines at customer sites. Comes with company vehicle, gas card, tools, phone/tablet, benefits, and paid technical training through ICEE Academy.
Part-Time Weekend Warehouse Janitorial Cleaner
- Employer: ABM Industries
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Listed as Full-time, schedule is Part-time weekends
- Pay: $16/hour
- Schedule: Saturday–Sunday, 8:00 AM–6:00 PM
Warehouse cleaning job focused on floors, trash, restrooms, and general facility upkeep. No diploma required and great for extra weekend income or getting back into the workforce.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; good maintenance and cleaning jobs tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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