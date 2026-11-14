Davenport has some solid office jobs open right now, especially if you like steady hours and helping things run smoothly.

Employer: Twin State Environmental

Twin State Environmental Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $18.00–$20.00 per hour

Support the Office Manager and customer support team with billing, accounts payable, railcar schedules, travel bookings, and supply orders. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook, and want solid benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health

MercyOne / Trinity Health Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time, day shift

Hours: 40 hours/week

Be the first face patients see at the clinic: check them in, schedule visits, answer phones, verify insurance, and take copays. Great if you like a healthcare setting, can keep patient info confidential, and want a role with benefits and growth across the MercyOne/Trinity Health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.