Davenport has some very sweet cats waiting for calm, caring homes. Each one has a gentle spirit and is looking for a family who will give them time, love, and a soft place to land.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Brown Tabby

White/Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society of Scott County

Phone: (563) 388-6655

Where'd It Go is a shy girl who needs a little time to feel safe in new places. She gets along well with other cats and would do best with a patient family who will let her come out of her shell at her own pace.

👉 Meet Where'd It Go and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red/White

Orange or Red/White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society of Scott County

Phone: (563) 388-6655

Purrito is a handsome boy who loves attention. He’s sweet, lovely, and ready for a home where he can be doted on and soak up all the love you have to give.

👉 Meet Purrito and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or Red

Orange or Red Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society of Scott County

Phone: (563) 388-6655

Duffy is a young kitty who’s slowly learning how good life can be. She’s been warming up with patience and would love a family who will let her blossom at her own pace in a quiet, loving home.

👉 Meet Duffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society of Scott County

Phone: (563) 388-6655

Mr Boy may be a little reserved at first, but he just needs time to warm up. With a loving, patient family, he has the chance to blossom into a happy companion and show his true personality.

👉 Meet Mr Boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society of Scott County

Phone: (563) 388-6655

Don’t let the name fool you—Fungus is a friendly guy who’s ready to settle into a home of his own. He’s looking for a cozy place where he can relax and share lots of happy moments with his new people.

👉 Meet Fungus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Davenport, IA, consider visiting the Humane Society of Scott County or giving them a call at (563) 388-6655 to learn more about these wonderful cats and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.