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🐱 Gentle Davenport Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes
Davenport has some very sweet cats waiting for calm, caring homes. Each one has a gentle spirit and is looking for a family who will give them time, love, and a soft place to land.
Where'd It Go
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Humane Society of Scott County
- Phone: (563) 388-6655
Where'd It Go is a shy girl who needs a little time to feel safe in new places. She gets along well with other cats and would do best with a patient family who will let her come out of her shell at her own pace.
👉 Meet Where'd It Go and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Purrito
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red/White
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Humane Society of Scott County
- Phone: (563) 388-6655
Purrito is a handsome boy who loves attention. He’s sweet, lovely, and ready for a home where he can be doted on and soak up all the love you have to give.
👉 Meet Purrito and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Duffy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or Red
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Humane Society of Scott County
- Phone: (563) 388-6655
Duffy is a young kitty who’s slowly learning how good life can be. She’s been warming up with patience and would love a family who will let her blossom at her own pace in a quiet, loving home.
👉 Meet Duffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mr Boy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Humane Society of Scott County
- Phone: (563) 388-6655
Mr Boy may be a little reserved at first, but he just needs time to warm up. With a loving, patient family, he has the chance to blossom into a happy companion and show his true personality.
👉 Meet Mr Boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fungus
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (All)
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Humane Society of Scott County
- Phone: (563) 388-6655
Don’t let the name fool you—Fungus is a friendly guy who’s ready to settle into a home of his own. He’s looking for a cozy place where he can relax and share lots of happy moments with his new people.
👉 Meet Fungus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Davenport, IA, consider visiting the Humane Society of Scott County or giving them a call at (563) 388-6655 to learn more about these wonderful cats and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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