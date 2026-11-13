Davenport’s leadership job market is busy right now, with strong options in finance, lending, and healthcare management. If you’re ready to move up, these roles offer real responsibility and visibility.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Davenport, IA (professionals in the FA Channel may apply regardless of US office)

(professionals in the FA Channel may apply regardless of US office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,700 – $243,700 + potential discretionary annual incentive

Lead major finance transformation workstreams, design new operating models, and help build a human-led, AI-powered finance ecosystem. This is a high-visibility role working with the CFO and senior finance leaders, ideal if you have 7+ years in finance or organizational transformation and want to shape strategy at scale.

Employer: Angott Search Group (recruiting for an Iowa credit union)

(recruiting for an Iowa credit union) Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Executive role leading all lending functions—consumer, mortgage, and business—for a credit union. You’ll own lending strategy, portfolio performance, credit quality, risk, and new product development, while mentoring the lending team and representing the credit union in the community.

Employer: Medi Weightloss Clinics

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Part-time (18–25 hours/week) , in person

, in person Pay: $22.00 – $28.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off

Run day-to-day operations for a busy weight-loss clinic, from staff coaching and sales goals to patient scheduling and basic clinical tasks (some skills can be taught). This role is fast-paced, customer-focused, and noted for a high likelihood of quick growth into more responsibility.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.