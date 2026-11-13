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👔 Davenport, IA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Davenport’s leadership job market is busy right now, with strong options in finance, lending, and healthcare management. If you’re ready to move up, these roles offer real responsibility and visibility.
Strategy & Transformation Manager – Finance
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Davenport, IA (professionals in the FA Channel may apply regardless of US office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,700 – $243,700 + potential discretionary annual incentive
Lead major finance transformation workstreams, design new operating models, and help build a human-led, AI-powered finance ecosystem. This is a high-visibility role working with the CFO and senior finance leaders, ideal if you have 7+ years in finance or organizational transformation and want to shape strategy at scale.
Vice President of Lending, Consumer & Mortgage
- Employer: Angott Search Group (recruiting for an Iowa credit union)
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Executive role leading all lending functions—consumer, mortgage, and business—for a credit union. You’ll own lending strategy, portfolio performance, credit quality, risk, and new product development, while mentoring the lending team and representing the credit union in the community.
Clinic Manager
- Employer: Medi Weightloss Clinics
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Part-time (18–25 hours/week), in person
- Pay: $22.00 – $28.00 per hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off
Run day-to-day operations for a busy weight-loss clinic, from staff coaching and sales goals to patient scheduling and basic clinical tasks (some skills can be taught). This role is fast-paced, customer-focused, and noted for a high likelihood of quick growth into more responsibility.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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