Davenport has some solid education and training roles right now, from college teaching to corporate learning and casino staff development.

Employer: St. Ambrose University (via Iowa Society of CPAs listing)

St. Ambrose University (via listing) Location: Davenport, IA (Davenport campus)

(Davenport campus) Type: Full-time, 9-month, non-tenure-track

Salary: Not listed

Teach a 4/4 course load in accounting, advise students, and support an inclusive Catholic university mission. Great fit if you have a Master of Accounting or MBA with accounting focus + 5 years’ experience, and want to grow in higher ed starting August 2027.

Employer: SGS Consulting (supporting a global training center)

(supporting a global training center) Location: Davenport, IA 52807

Type: Contract (12+ months, possible extension)

Salary: Hourly on W2 (rate not listed)

Coordinate global training classes, manage a shared support inbox, and handle LMS and Excel-based admin for a construction & forestry training center. Good for detail-focused problem solvers who like email/phone support and keeping complex training schedules on track.

Employer: Rhythm City Casino

Location: Davenport, IA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead 1–2 trainers, design and deliver guest service and leadership training, and manage onboarding and orientation for a 24/7 casino operation. Ideal if you have 2+ years managing others, group facilitation experience, and can travel to other properties regularly.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.