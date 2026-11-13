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📣 Davenport, IA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles With Flexible Pay
Davenport has a nice mix of sales jobs right now, from in-person roles to fully remote options. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.
RV Sales Associate
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Davenport, IA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Estimated $50,000–$150,000/year (base pay + commission, with year-end bonus for those who qualify)
Help customers find the right RV, from walk-throughs to closing the sale. This role offers a guaranteed base hourly rate plus flat commissions to start, then you can move to 100% commission after 30 days if you want higher earning potential. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, discounts, and more.
Insurance Sales Representative (Life Insurance)
- Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)
- Location: Remote – U.S. only (listed for Davenport area)
- Type: Full-time, commission-based
- Pay: Performance-based commissions and bonuses (no fixed range listed)
Fully remote life insurance sales with a flexible schedule. You’ll meet clients online, explain life insurance options, and use a proven national sales system, with training, one-on-one coaching, and room to grow into leadership.
Inside Sales and Customer Service
- Employer: CML USA, Inc. Ercolina
- Location: Davenport, IA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Inside sales role with a machinery wholesaler, focused on helping customers by phone and email, entering orders, preparing quotes, and tracking deliveries. Monday–Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. in a clean office setting, with 401(k), health care, life insurance, paid holidays, and PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours, territory, and pay can help you decide fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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