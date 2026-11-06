🏭 Davenport, IA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Davenport’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level to leadership. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week has some good picks.

Employer: Allredi

Allredi Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed (includes 3 weeks PTO + comprehensive benefits)

This role builds abrasive blasting equipment on day shift with some evenings/weekends. Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, can lift up to 70 lbs, and want room to grow in a fast-growing manufacturer.

Employer: Aditi Consulting (onsite for client)

Aditi Consulting (onsite for client) Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Contract, full-time

Pay: $35.54 – $37.57/hour + overtime eligible

Lead 3rd shift production across fabrication areas (primaries, secondaries, weld, machining, paint). Best for someone with manufacturing supervisory experience who can handle variable shifts, mandatory rotating OT, and is comfortable with Excel/Outlook.

Employer: CENTRO, INC.

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time (rotating schedule, includes weekends)

(rotating schedule, includes weekends) Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + full benefits)

Hands-on role working with resin pulverizing, blending, weighing, and granulation for North America’s largest custom rotational molder. Good for someone with mechanical skills who can lift up to 50 lbs and work in varying temps (55°F–110°F).

Employer: CENTRO, INC.

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time (3rd shift)

(3rd shift) Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + full benefits)

Lead production teams, keep quality and safety on track, and support ISO 9001 processes. Great next step if you have 2+ years manufacturing experience, like coaching others, and don’t mind standing and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: UPS

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Seasonal, part-time/variable hours

Pay: $21.00/hour

Load and unload packages up to 70 lbs in a fast-paced warehouse. No experience needed, quick online apply, and a good way to get a foot in the door with UPS during the busy season.

Employer: Von Maur

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Hours: Typically 7:00 am – 3:00 pm (may vary)

Typically (may vary) Salary: Not listed (competitive wages + discount, benefits, 401(k))

Support the online store by unloading trailers, staging inventory, and prepping merchandise for stock. Nice option if you want daytime hours, steady work, and growth in a long-standing local employer.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.