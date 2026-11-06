📣 Davenport, IA Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Davenport’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from big consulting firms to local cultural spots. If you’re good with people and strategy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Davenport, IA (West/Midwest regional focus)

(West/Midwest regional focus) Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,000 – $240,500

Apply by: 11/27/2026

High-impact channel sales role building SAP partner relationships and driving new pipeline across industries. Ideal if you have 3+ years in channel/alliance sales, know enterprise software/SAP, and like working across sales, marketing, and partner teams with up to 50% travel.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $171,600 – $338,300

Apply by: 12/31/2026

Senior leadership role shaping customer experience strategies using Qualtrics and other tech for government and public sector clients. Best fit if you have 8+ years in CX/strategy, 4+ years leading Qualtrics implementations, and experience with FedRAMP and public sector work; travel can be up to 50%.

Employer: Putnam Museum and Science Center

Location: Davenport, IA (in person)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Apply by: 10/10/2026 (email resume + cover letter to bboyd-carlson@putnam.org )

(email resume + cover letter to ) Benefits: 403(b), health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount

Community-focused role growing group visits, tourism, and school field trips through outreach, partnerships, and marketing. Great if you have 2–3 years of sales or customer service, are comfortable with CRM tools, and like mixing relationship-building with data and planning.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more options and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.