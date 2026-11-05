🍽️ Davenport Food Service Jobs: Multiple School & Restaurant Roles

Davenport has some solid food service openings right now, from steady school hours to busy restaurant shifts with tips. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Thrive Restaurant Group (Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar)

Thrive Restaurant Group (Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar) Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Tip credit minimum wage plus tips (actual take-home varies)

Family-owned group that runs Applebee’s and focuses on being a “good neighbor” in the community. You’ll greet guests, run food and drinks, handle payments, and keep tables flipped and clean in a fun, fast-paced setting.

Employer: Davenport Community Schools

Location: North High School, Davenport, IA

Type: Part-time, school year (190 days)

Hours: 5.5 hrs/day, ~8:15 am – 1:45 pm

Pay: $15.76/hr

Great if you want daytime hours and school-year work only. You’ll help prep and serve food, keep the kitchen and cafeteria clean, and support students and staff in a busy school lunchroom.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.