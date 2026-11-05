🔧 Davenport Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Davenport has steady demand for cleaners and janitorial pros, especially in commercial spaces. If you like staying active and keeping places looking sharp, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services

Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services Location: Davenport, IA (on the road between client sites)

(on the road between client sites) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Lead and support a team of cleaners while still working alongside them. You’ll train new staff, handle nightly reports, check supplies and equipment, and help keep each building up to Office Pride standards. Good fit if you have janitorial experience, like mentoring others, and want room to grow.

Employer: Pro Touch Cleaning Services

Pro Touch Cleaning Services Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time (evenings)

Full-time (evenings) Pay: $14.50 – $15.00 per hour, about 37 hours/week

Evening role cleaning offices, restrooms, lobbies, and common areas. You’ll handle trash, dusting, mopping, vacuuming, and sanitizing with paid training and chances to advance. Great if you have at least 1 year of cleaning experience and prefer night shifts.

Employer: Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services

Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Part-time

Part-time Schedule: Tue 9–10:30am, Thu 9am–12pm, Sat 9–10:30am, Sun 9:30–11am ( 7.5 hrs/week )

Tue 9–10:30am, Thu 9am–12pm, Sat 9–10:30am, Sun 9:30–11am ( ) Pay: From $18.00 per hour

Light, steady hours with a clear weekly schedule—perfect if you want extra income without full-time work. You’ll do general cleaning, restocking, and basic facility upkeep, with on-the-job training and potential to move up.

If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and send in an application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.