⚖️ Davenport, IA Legal & Compliance Jobs With Multiple Openings

Davenport’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from federal prosecution to corporate risk and insurance compliance. If you’re in law, risk, or compliance, these are worth a look.

Employer: United States Attorneys' Offices (Southern District of Iowa)

United States Attorneys' Offices (Southern District of Iowa) Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time, federal

Salary: $77,974 – $197,100 (includes locality pay)

(includes locality pay) Deadline / Timeline: First review for applications received by November 5, 2026; announcement is open and continuous

Handle complex federal criminal cases (drug trafficking, firearms, child exploitation, immigration, fraud) from investigation through appeal. This role is ideal if you have at least 2+ years post-J.D. experience (3+ years litigation preferred), want courtroom time, and value strong federal benefits and public service.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Davenport, IA (commutable to assigned office)

(commutable to assigned office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,700 – $197,800

Deadline / Timeline: Recruiting ends November 10, 2026

Lead Deloitte’s internal Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) program, overseeing due diligence, risk assessments, monitoring, and digital tools for tracking third-party risk. Best fit for someone with 10+ years in compliance, risk, audit, or consulting who enjoys cross-functional leadership, data-driven reporting, and mentoring a high-performing team.

Employer: Tri-City Group

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–5:00 pm

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate and track certificates of insurance and endorsements for subcontractors, vendors, and partners to keep projects compliant. Good match if you have 1–3 years in insurance, risk, or contract administration, like detailed paperwork, and want steady hours in a construction-related environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—local referrals often move fastest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.