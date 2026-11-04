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Davenport
🛒 Davenport Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs Hiring
3 days ago
Davenport’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from malls to specialty shops. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles open.
PART TIME SALES ASSOCIATE - NORTHPARK MALL
- Employer: Von Maur
- Location: NorthPark Mall, Davenport, IA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about classic department-store service: greeting every shopper, building relationships, and keeping your area looking sharp. You’ll earn competitive wages, commission, get a merchandise discount, and have no extended holiday hours.
Master Stylist
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in Ulta’s full-service salon doing cuts, color, treatments, extensions, makeup, and more while aiming for strong weekly sales. Good fit if you have a cosmetology license, solid salon experience, and want ongoing training and growth.
Elite Stylist
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
A higher-level stylist role focused on advanced services (including brow services) and a higher weekly sales target. Ideal if you’re an experienced stylist ready to lead by example and help drive events, promotions, and top-tier guest service.
Retail Customer Service Associate
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-of-store role helping customers with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping. You’ll run equipment, pack shipments, work the POS, and keep the store organized—good for someone who likes variety and a fast pace.
Retail Assistant Manager
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Step into leadership by helping run the store, coach team members, and handle customer issues. You’ll cover everything from scheduling and payroll to quality control, and act as manager when the Store Manager is out.
Assistant Manager II
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 5717 Elmore Ave, Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help lead a busy discount store: support daily operations, open/close, manage stock, and assist with payroll, scheduling, and loss prevention. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Assistant Manager II
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 5717 Elmore Ave, Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Same Assistant Store Manager role as above, posted on a different site. Check this link if you prefer applying through Indeed or want more detail on the ADA accommodations and at-will employment terms.
Sales Associate
- Employer: Carters Inc.
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help families shop for baby and kids’ clothes, handle the register, and restock the floor. Perks include about a 30% employee discount, flexible schedules, and access to the Advance You program for GED or degree support.
Sales Associate
- Employer: Carter’s
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Duplicate of the Carter’s Sales Associate role via Indeed. Use this posting if you like their application flow or want to double-check details on hours, physical requirements, and equal opportunity language.
Grocery/Bulk Assistant
- Employer: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Salary: USD $17.00/hr
Support the grocery and bulk department with ordering, stocking, merchandising, and some light supervising. Good fit if you like natural foods, customer service, and don’t mind a mix of physical work and register duties.
Cashier
- Employer: Blain's Farm & Fleet
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base pay up to $15.00/hr + $2.50/hr weekend premium
Run the registers, help with returns and loyalty sign-ups, and keep the front end tidy. Full-time hires get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, holidays and birthday off, and store discounts on big brands.
Motorcycle Fit Specialist
- Employer: Towers Quad Cities Harley-Davidson
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $36,000 – $100,000 per year (base + commission/bonuses)
Help riders find the right Harley, from greeting and qualifying customers to test rides and closing sales. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, paid training, and commission + performance bonuses.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh—Davenport roles like these can move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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