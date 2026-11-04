🛒 Davenport Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs Hiring

Davenport’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from malls to specialty shops. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles open.

Employer: Von Maur

Von Maur Location: NorthPark Mall, Davenport, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about classic department-store service: greeting every shopper, building relationships, and keeping your area looking sharp. You’ll earn competitive wages, commission, get a merchandise discount, and have no extended holiday hours.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in Ulta’s full-service salon doing cuts, color, treatments, extensions, makeup, and more while aiming for strong weekly sales. Good fit if you have a cosmetology license, solid salon experience, and want ongoing training and growth.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

A higher-level stylist role focused on advanced services (including brow services) and a higher weekly sales target. Ideal if you’re an experienced stylist ready to lead by example and help drive events, promotions, and top-tier guest service.

Employer: FedEx Office

FedEx Office Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping customers with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping. You’ll run equipment, pack shipments, work the POS, and keep the store organized—good for someone who likes variety and a fast pace.

Employer: FedEx Office

FedEx Office Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into leadership by helping run the store, coach team members, and handle customer issues. You’ll cover everything from scheduling and payroll to quality control, and act as manager when the Store Manager is out.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 5717 Elmore Ave, Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead a busy discount store: support daily operations, open/close, manage stock, and assist with payroll, scheduling, and loss prevention. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 5717 Elmore Ave, Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same Assistant Store Manager role as above, posted on a different site. Check this link if you prefer applying through Indeed or want more detail on the ADA accommodations and at-will employment terms.

Employer: Carters Inc.

Carters Inc. Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help families shop for baby and kids’ clothes, handle the register, and restock the floor. Perks include about a 30% employee discount, flexible schedules, and access to the Advance You program for GED or degree support.

Employer: Carter’s

Carter’s Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Duplicate of the Carter’s Sales Associate role via Indeed. Use this posting if you like their application flow or want to double-check details on hours, physical requirements, and equal opportunity language.

Employer: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: USD $17.00/hr

Support the grocery and bulk department with ordering, stocking, merchandising, and some light supervising. Good fit if you like natural foods, customer service, and don’t mind a mix of physical work and register duties.

Employer: Blain's Farm & Fleet

Blain's Farm & Fleet Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay up to $15.00/hr + $2.50/hr weekend premium

Run the registers, help with returns and loyalty sign-ups, and keep the front end tidy. Full-time hires get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, holidays and birthday off, and store discounts on big brands.

Employer: Towers Quad Cities Harley-Davidson

Towers Quad Cities Harley-Davidson Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $36,000 – $100,000 per year (base + commission/bonuses)

Help riders find the right Harley, from greeting and qualifying customers to test rides and closing sales. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, paid training, and commission + performance bonuses.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh—Davenport roles like these can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.