👔 Davenport, IA Executive Jobs with Multiple Leadership Openings

Davenport has some strong leadership roles open right now, from faith-based work to engineering and retail operations. If you’ve been waiting to move into (or up in) management, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Von Maur

Location: Davenport, IA (on-site with frequent travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead remodels and new store builds for Von Maur and Dry Goods locations. Great fit if you like owning projects end-to-end, traveling to sites, and working closely with design teams, vendors, and contractors.

Employer: HDR

Location: Davenport, IA (among several IA/NE office options)

Type: Full-time

Industry: Water

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role guiding HDR’s water business across Nebraska and Iowa. You’ll set strategy, manage budgets and performance, mentor teams, and serve as a visible leader on major water projects and client relationships.

Employer: HDR

Location: Davenport, IA (among several IA/NE office options)

Type: Full-time

Industry: Waste / Power / Industrial / Renewables

Salary: Not listed

Executive-level role leading HDR’s power, industrial, waste, and renewables practice in Nebraska and Iowa. Ideal for someone with 10+ years managing multidisciplinary teams who wants to drive growth, strategy, and client development across the region.

Employer: Diocese of Davenport / The Catholic Messenger

Location: Davenport, IA (52804) – Hybrid remote

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $65,000 – $80,000 per year, based on experience

Strategic leadership role shaping evangelization efforts across the Diocese. You’ll build parish evangelization teams, lead digital and storytelling initiatives, and support pastors and local leaders; strong benefits and hybrid work setup.

Employer: Brakes Plus

Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $60,000 – $100,000 per year, based on experience

Management training program that prepares you to run a Brakes Plus store, with a path toward Regional Manager. Good for experienced automotive or retail leaders who want clear advancement, bonus potential, and solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and Sundays off).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.