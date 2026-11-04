🏭 Davenport, IA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Davenport’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from food production to aerospace and fire protection. Here are several solid roles hiring across different skill levels.

Employer: Grace Technologies

Grace Technologies Location: Davenport, IA (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a hands-on engineering role where you work directly with the COO, drive automation, improve production efficiency, and mentor 1–2 engineers. Good fit if you have 5–8+ years in manufacturing engineering and like owning projects from idea to implementation.

Employer: Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Location: Davenport, IA – Davenport Plant (New)

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Starting at $31.60/hr , plus +$5.50/hr after Master Mechanic training; 3% increase after July 27

, plus after Master Mechanic training; 3% increase after July 27 Schedule: Rotating 12-hour shifts, 5:00am–5:30pm (weekend-heavy rotation)

Maintain and operate production equipment in a refrigerated food plant making Oscar Mayer and Lunchables products. Includes mentoring operators, doing changeovers, and troubleshooting, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and more.

Employer: Twin City Fan & Blower

Twin City Fan & Blower Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $20.00/hr

Entry-level foundry role making molds, filling flasks with sand, and helping pour molds. Good for someone with 3+ months of manufacturing/foundry experience, able to lift up to 50 lbs and work on their feet all day.

Employer: Eaton – Mission Systems Division

Eaton – Mission Systems Division Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,000 – $105,000/year (expected range)

Support aerospace suppliers on quality and delivery, lead root-cause investigations, and run supplier audits. You’ll need an Engineering bachelor’s degree and must live within 70 miles of Davenport and meet ITAR U.S. person requirements.

Employer: Continental Fire Sprinkler Company (Kiewit subsidiary)

Continental Fire Sprinkler Company (Kiewit subsidiary) Location: Davenport, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Organize tools and materials, load/unload trucks, do basic repairs and pipe/hanger fabrication, and deliver materials to local jobsites. Requires a driver’s license, clean driving record, diploma/GED, and ability to lift 40+ lbs; offers 401(k), health, dental, and paid vacation.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible if your experience is in the same ballpark.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.