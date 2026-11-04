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Davenport
🏭 Davenport, IA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Davenport’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from food production to aerospace and fire protection. Here are several solid roles hiring across different skill levels.
Senior Manufacturing Engineer
- Employer: Grace Technologies
- Location: Davenport, IA (100% onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a hands-on engineering role where you work directly with the COO, drive automation, improve production efficiency, and mentor 1–2 engineers. Good fit if you have 5–8+ years in manufacturing engineering and like owning projects from idea to implementation.
12 Hour Off Shift Industrial Mechanic
- Employer: Kraft Heinz
- Location: Davenport, IA – Davenport Plant (New)
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Salary: Starting at $31.60/hr, plus +$5.50/hr after Master Mechanic training; 3% increase after July 27
- Schedule: Rotating 12-hour shifts, 5:00am–5:30pm (weekend-heavy rotation)
Maintain and operate production equipment in a refrigerated food plant making Oscar Mayer and Lunchables products. Includes mentoring operators, doing changeovers, and troubleshooting, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and more.
Foundry Tech I – starting at $20.00/hr
- Employer: Twin City Fan & Blower
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Starting at $20.00/hr
Entry-level foundry role making molds, filling flasks with sand, and helping pour molds. Good for someone with 3+ months of manufacturing/foundry experience, able to lift up to 50 lbs and work on their feet all day.
Supplier Quality Engineer
- Employer: Eaton – Mission Systems Division
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $71,000 – $105,000/year (expected range)
Support aerospace suppliers on quality and delivery, lead root-cause investigations, and run supplier audits. You’ll need an Engineering bachelor’s degree and must live within 70 miles of Davenport and meet ITAR U.S. person requirements.
Warehouse Craftsman – Davenport, IA
- Employer: Continental Fire Sprinkler Company (Kiewit subsidiary)
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Organize tools and materials, load/unload trucks, do basic repairs and pipe/hanger fabrication, and deliver materials to local jobsites. Requires a driver’s license, clean driving record, diploma/GED, and ability to lift 40+ lbs; offers 401(k), health, dental, and paid vacation.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible if your experience is in the same ballpark.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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