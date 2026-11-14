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🎓 Davenport, FL Teaching & Training Roles – Multiple Openings
Davenport is busy hiring in education right now, with new roles popping up for both classroom teachers and recent grads. If you’re ready to teach or train, these local options are worth a look.
HS Math Teacher
- Employer: Charter Schools USA
- Location: Davenport, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach high school math with a team focused on “Strong Minds, Good Hearts” and real-world learning. You’ll plan engaging lessons, use data to support students, and work closely with families and staff in a structured, college-and-career-ready environment.
HS English Teacher
- Employer: Charter Schools USA
- Location: Davenport, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead high school English classes where you can build strong readers and writers while keeping lessons tied to real life. This role is ideal if you enjoy parent communication, collaborative planning, and helping students grow in both skills and character.
(Note: A second posting lists the same HS English Teacher role with the same employer and location, so it’s not repeated here.)
Professional Talent Development – Aggregates
- Employer: Cemex US
- Location: Davenport, FL
- Type: Listed as Volunteer; described as a full-time, 12‑month rotational program
- Salary: Not listed
A 12‑month Talent Development Program for recent grads in fields like mining, industrial engineering, or geology. You’ll rotate through operations, safety, quality, and production, with mentorship, training, and a path toward full-time roles in the building materials industry.
If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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