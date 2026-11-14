Davenport is busy hiring in education right now, with new roles popping up for both classroom teachers and recent grads. If you’re ready to teach or train, these local options are worth a look.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Davenport, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach high school math with a team focused on “Strong Minds, Good Hearts” and real-world learning. You’ll plan engaging lessons, use data to support students, and work closely with families and staff in a structured, college-and-career-ready environment.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Davenport, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead high school English classes where you can build strong readers and writers while keeping lessons tied to real life. This role is ideal if you enjoy parent communication, collaborative planning, and helping students grow in both skills and character.

(Note: A second posting lists the same HS English Teacher role with the same employer and location, so it’s not repeated here.)

Employer: Cemex US

Location: Davenport, FL

Type: Listed as Volunteer ; described as a full-time, 12‑month rotational program

Listed as ; described as a Salary: Not listed

A 12‑month Talent Development Program for recent grads in fields like mining, industrial engineering, or geology. You’ll rotate through operations, safety, quality, and production, with mentorship, training, and a path toward full-time roles in the building materials industry.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.