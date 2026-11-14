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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Davenport Right Now
Davenport neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Here are a few you can pick up if you move fast.
LOTS OF STUFF – Free Curb Alert in Loma Del Sol
Item: Mixed household freebies – furniture, couch, kids’ toys, and more
Condition: Mixed/various (everything set out at the curb)
Location: Henue Ct, Loma Del Sol subdivision, Davenport, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a FREE CURB ALERT with lots of different items. The poster mentions furniture, a couch, kids’ toys, and other household stuff. Everything placed out is free, except the trash cans, which are not included. Great if you’re setting up a place or need extra pieces for a playroom or spare room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Stack of Interlocking Floor Tiles – Outdoor Use
Item: Large stack of interlocking floor tiles
Condition: Not stated; described as suitable for outdoor use
Location: Near North Blvd W & Kingham Rd, Davenport, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
These are interlocking floor tiles that can be used outdoors. A large stack is available, which could work for a small patio, balcony, workout area, or a section of the yard where you want a more solid surface.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
That’s it for now in Davenport. If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to check the listings and message the poster as soon as you can—freebies tend to disappear quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.