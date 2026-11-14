Davenport neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Here are a few you can pick up if you move fast.

Item: Mixed household freebies – furniture, couch, kids’ toys, and more

Condition: Mixed/various (everything set out at the curb)

Location: Henue Ct, Loma Del Sol subdivision, Davenport, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a FREE CURB ALERT with lots of different items. The poster mentions furniture, a couch, kids’ toys, and other household stuff. Everything placed out is free, except the trash cans, which are not included. Great if you’re setting up a place or need extra pieces for a playroom or spare room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large stack of interlocking floor tiles

Condition: Not stated; described as suitable for outdoor use

Location: Near North Blvd W & Kingham Rd, Davenport, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

These are interlocking floor tiles that can be used outdoors. A large stack is available, which could work for a small patio, balcony, workout area, or a section of the yard where you want a more solid surface.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

That’s it for now in Davenport. If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to check the listings and message the poster as soon as you can—freebies tend to disappear quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.