The City of Davenport is holding ribbon-cutting and dedication events on November 13, 2026 to celebrate new playground upgrades at Jamestown Park and Wilson Park, and everyone is welcome to attend. The Jamestown Park ceremony is at 9:30 a.m. at 101 Murphy Street, Davenport, FL, followed by the Wilson Park ceremony at 10:00 a.m. at 5 State Street, Davenport, FL.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Davenport