🛒 Davenport, FL Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Davenport’s retail scene is busy and hiring, especially in high-traffic shopping areas. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Davenport, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers hunt for deals at a major off-price retailer. This role is all about friendly customer service, keeping the store clean and organized, and pitching in wherever the store needs you.

Employer: Continental Properties Company, Inc (Springs at Posner Park)

(Springs at Posner Park) Location: Davenport, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$22.00 per hour + performance incentives

Join a residential community where you help people find their next home. This job mixes sales, tours, and resident support, with chances to earn extra through incentives and grow your career in property management.

Employer: Burlington Stores

Location: Davenport, FL

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $15 per hour

Perfect if you want extra income for the season. You’ll be on the front lines at checkout, helping customers wrap up their shopping with fast, friendly service, plus enjoy an employee discount and flexible hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.